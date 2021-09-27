Rubbish tipping point reached

Rubbish tipping point reached
EVERYDAY OCCURRENCE: Overflowing rubbish in Orihuela Costa Photo credit: Peter Houghton

RUBBISH is collected each day in Orihuela Costa.

“However, nowhere is there more controversy and dissatisfaction than over garbage and garden waste collection services,” said Peter Houghton, a councillor representing the PIOC party at Orihuela city hall

“Drive here on the coast on any day of the week you will find large mounds of discarded rubbish by the bins.”

Peter pointed out that these mounds are often so big they block pavements and part of the road.

“More often than not this is the fault of the local residents,” he added.

“But sometimes somebody from outside can be dumping their waste, also containing garden rubbish, which is hazardous for the unfortunate resident whose home is next to it.”


Peter maintained that the blame for these unsightly tips lies with Orihuela city hall, owing to the lack of a central waste disposal centre for bulky items or garden waste.

“We were promised five clean sites leading up to the last elections and we are still waiting for these facilities that are common in other parts of Spain,” he said.

“Containers for garden waste are scarce and the few residents in areas lucky enough to ahve one nearby usually find that it is rarely emptied,” Peter lamented.


 

