Robles praises Special Operations Unit in Alicante

Minister of Defence Margarita Robles has praised Spain’s Special Operations Unit after its role in Afghanistan.



Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, traveled to Alicante to pay tribute to the components of the Special Operations Unit of the Army, which played a key role in the evacuation operation of Afghan collaborators from Kabul.

Robles was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Army, Army General Javier Varela and the Chief of the Special Operations Command, Brigadier General Francisco César García-Almenta, among others.

Robles told the Special Operations Unit: “Let me tell each and every one of you how proud that we are proud of the work you have done, the job you do every day. You have very demanding missions, a dedication and a very special preparation. Where nobody arrives, you arrive and do it with discretion and efficiency in the most difficult places. If it had not been for you, the military, it would not – it could not – have been done.

“Spain did everything it had to do. It shows that Spain is a generous country, standing in solidarity, and that we were not going to abandon the people who collaborated with us.We have the satisfaction of having been able to bring 2,000 people, and we are going to try, with prudence and discretion, to help others who could not leave,” she added on September 27.

