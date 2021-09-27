One person killed and hotels evacuated as powerful earthquake hits Crete

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
One person killed and hotels evacuated as powerful earthquake hits Crete
Image: Pixabay

One person killed and hotels evacuated as powerful earthquake hits Crete. Nine other people are also reported to have been injured.

Sadly, one person has been killed and nine other people injured in Crete. A series of earthquakes hit the Greek island on Monday morning, September 27.

Tragically the man who died had been renovating a church in the town of Arkalochori. His death was confirmed by the Climate crisis and civil protection ministry. The man was reportedly crushed as the dome of the church collapsed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) are monitoring the quakes which began shortly after 9 am on Monday morning. So far a staggering nine plus after-shocks have also hit the area.

The EMSC confirmed that the biggest quake hit around 25km from the capital of Heraklion. Other people believe that it occurred closer to the city though.

Evacuations have started and according to local media some of the older buildings in the area are suffering from damage. So far schools and hotels close to the epicentre of the largest quake have been evacuated.


Sarah Williams-Long is a doctor from London’s King’s hospital. She was on holiday with her family including her three-year-old son when the quake hit. Sarah had been enjoying a well-earned break at the Creta Maris beach resort.

Speaking to The Independent, Sarah explained how she had been evacuated ahead of any further earthquakes.

Sarah commented: “It was terrifying. Initially there was just a very slight rumble, like waiting for a train underground, but it quickly increased causing the building to shake.”


She also spoke of how people had hidden under tables in a bid to remain safe. The building was later evacuated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here