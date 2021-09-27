Noche de Fuego wins at the San Sebastian Film Festival

EU funded Noche de Fuego has won the Horizontes award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Noche de Fuego (Prayers for the Stolen) by Tatiana Huezo took home the Horizontes award.

The San Sebastian International Film Festival grants the Horizontes Award, aimed at increasing knowledge of feature films produced totally or partially in Latin America, directed by filmmakers of Latin origin, set around or dealing with Latin communities in the rest of the world.

Eligible for this award are all of the feature films selected to form part of Horizontes Latinos, which have neither been previously presented at other Spanish Festivals nor commercially released in Spain, with a cash prize of €35,000.

Noche de Fuego is set in a solitary town nestled in the Mexican mountains, the girls wear boyish haircuts and have hiding places underground.

Protagonist Ana and her two best friends take over the houses of those who have fled and dress up as women when no one is watching. In their own impenetrable universe, magic and joy abound; meanwhile, their mothers train them to flee from those who turn them into slaves or ghosts. But one day, one of the girls doesn’t make it to her hideout in time.

