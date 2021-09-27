News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Get pedalling ORIHUELA city hall will construct a bicycle lane on Monte San Miguel, creating a route for cyclists and pedestrians in line with the municipality’s policies of encouraging low carbon dioxide emissions at all levels. The project’s €537,500 cost, financed with EU funds, should be completed within six months.

Happy campers COINCIDING with World Tourism Day, Almoradi mayor Jose Antonio Latorre announced that consistent with town hall commitment to quality, sustainable tourism, the Valencian Motorhome Association (ACAV) will meet in the municipality this weekend. The reunion will be held at Venancio Costa car park in the specific campervan area.

Language spat THE father of a pupil at an Alicante school is suing teachers, a school inspector and the Territorial Education department because information about a school trip inadvertently included a paragraph in Valenciano. The regional government’s legal advisers have recommended shelving the case “as no offence has been committed.”

New aspect ALICANTE CITY’S Archaeological Museum (MARQ) and the Orihuela-Alicante diocese, which is located in Orihuela, will collaborate on opening a new room at the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art. This will feature the origins of Christianity in south-eastern Spain, shedding light on a relatively unknown facet of local history.

Don’t panic ALICANTE UNIVERSITY (UA) and Valencian Institute of Cartography maps revealed that the region’s greatest earthquake risk exists in the Vega Baja. UA investigator Jose Delgado commented that there was no need to be obsessed by earthquakes although it was important to plan ahead and be prepared for them.