New steps towards 10 million tons of recycled plastics

The EU has announced new steps to boost the EU market for recycled plastics and ensure at least 10 million tons are recycled by 2025.



Since the launch of the Circular Plastics Alliance in 2018, recycling increased by almost 30 per cent in European production of recycled plastics.

The Alliance is now poised to step up efforts by ensuring recyclability of 26 plastic products in packaging, construction, agriculture and home appliances that altogether account for over 60 per cent of plastic waste collected in Europe which could deliver on the 10 million tons objective.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said: “With the Circular Plastics Alliance, the plastics value chain is showing great cooperation towards the transition to circular plastics. The mobilisation of all actors, public and private, along the value chain and across key plastics-using sectors, is also improving Europe’s resilience by maximising the use of plastic waste as a valuable resource. I welcome these efforts and count on the alliance’s continued engagement.”

The Alliance represents almost 300 industry, academic and public sector organisations across the whole of the recycled plastics value chain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.