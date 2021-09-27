La Palma: Lava from Cumbre Vieja set to hit the coast later today

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma is set to hit the coast later today, the President of the Canary Islands has warned.

Ángel Víctor Torres, the President of the Canary Islands, has said that the flow of lava from Cumbre Vieja will hit the coastline “imminently”.

As of this morning, September 27, lava is just 1.5 kilometres away from the sea having passed through the town of Todoque.

When it hits the cold salt water, explosions and gases are expected. These glasses have the potential to cause skin and eye irritation, experts have warned.

Although seismic activity is less than in recent days, the lava continues to move forward.

On September 20 the Spanish Merchant Navy temporarily prohibited navigation in the areas close to the volcanic eruption in La Palma.

“This measure is adopted in a preventive manner, due to the inherent risk for navigation, due to the possible arrival of volcanic flows into the sea,” the government said.

The sailing ban affects a limited area of ​​the western coast of the island, to the south by Punta del Pozo (Puerto Naos, Los Llanos de Aridane) and to the north by Playa de las Viñas (Tazacorte) and parallel to the coast, half a nautical mile from said coastline.

