La Palma lava flow causes more evacuations as it nears the sea

La Palma lava flow has forced the evacuation of more residents as it nears the sea.

The front line of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma was already about 1,600 meters in a straight line from the coast on the night of Sunday, September 26, and was heading northeast, bordering the Todoque mountain.

Due to this reason, the Canary Islands Volcanic Risk Prevention Plan, Pevolca, ordered the evacuation of several populated areas in the municipality of Tazacorte due to the possibility that the lava from the volcanic eruption of La Palma will reach the sea in the next few hours.

Although flights resumed on the island yesterday, the airline Binter has reported that the new situation, flights scheduled for today have now been cancelled until 1:00 p.m. The company issued a statement saying that the stoppage of all operations will continue until conditions “improve and allow flying while guaranteeing safety.”

The technical director of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Assistance for Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands (PEVOLCA), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, reported at around 7:00 p.m. last night that the lava flow has passed Todoque, evacuated a few days ago, and has crossed the LP-213 highway.


Latest update

The Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Assistance for Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands (PEVOLCA) has ordered the evacuation of San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa, given the possibility that the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano of La Palma will son reach the sea.

The Canary Islands Emergency and Security 112 service posted on its social networks that this order responds to the “forecast of possible emissions of gases harmful to health” in the coastal area of ​​Tazacorte.


 

 

Ron Howells
