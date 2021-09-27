Investigation into death of four-month old baby in a Malaga hospital

AN INVESTIGATION is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-month-old baby in Malaga

An investigation by a court is underway in the city of Malaga, in Andalucia, after a family denounced the death of their four-month-old baby daughter, who, according to the mother, she had taken to the emergency department of a hospital several times.

After spreading news of the incident on social networks, a rally was arranged by the family this afternoon, Monday, September 27, outside the doors of the Quironsalud Hospital in Malaga.

Health sources at the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga capital indicated that the management of the hospital centre is not responsible, and stressed that they will make all the necessary information available to judicial authorities if requested, and that they will also carry out their own investigation into what happened.

They added that they regretted the death of the child, but the mother of the little girl assured Malaga Hoy that her intention was to ask for justice, and specified that there is an open investigation underway, about which she could not provide more details.

“She had a cold, then a throat virus, and finally, pneumonia, with mucus in the lungs. What my daughter had was an infection in her blood”, explained the mother.

When contacted for a response, the QuironSalud Hospital said they did not wish to make a statement about the incident, and pointed out that the case is in the hands of judicial authorities.

