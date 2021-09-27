How to plan a funeral with Golden Leaves

WHILE taking the time to plan your funeral may feel like a daunting task, Golden Leaves knows that making sure your wishes are carried out after you die can save considerable time and money for your loved ones, especially while in a foreign country and in another language.

On top of that, buying a pre-paid funeral plan from Golden Leaves International ensures that the funeral fees in your plan are paid, no matter how prices rise in the future, making pre-planning a funeral essential for expats living in Spain.

But with so many options on offer, how do you go about planning your funeral?

Make sure you have a Spanish will

For expats with property or assets overseas it is essential to have a correct and locally compatible will in Spain. This way, you can avoid leaving your loved ones with a lengthy and expensive legal succession process, and confusion as to your intentions.

Valuable tax savings can also be achieved with proper documentation.

Creating a will is obviously a very important procedure, and it is important to consider a numer of important issues, including long-term care fees and managing care options, will happen to your assets if your partner remarries after your death and making sure your children still receive what you intended.

It is also important to consider what happens if you leave your assets to your children and they get divorced, what happens if you leave your assets to your partner or children and they have financial difficulties, and if you were unable to manage your financial affairs or personal welfare due to some form of incapacity, who you would like to act on your behalf.

Golden Leaves´ partners are on hand to help put your will together so you can make sure your wishes are carried out.

2. Decide what to do with your remains

When the time comes, it is important to know what you want to happen to your remains.

Do you want to be cremated or buried? Have your funeral in Spain or be repatriated back to the UK?

Setting out your wishes ahead of time makes it easier to choose the right funeral plan for you, and also means that your loved ones are clear on what your funeral will look like ahead of time.

3. Choose a pre-paid funeral plan

Choosing the right pre-paid funeral plan for you is one of the most important parts of planning a funeral because it means that your wishes will be fulfilled exactly as you want and your loved ones will be left with no extra expenses.

Golden Leaves International have three pre-paid funeral plans, offering everything from a simple cremation to a repatriation service.

All their plans offer administration of the plan, the necessary funeral arrangements, the funeral director´s services, a hearse, and conductor services, while extras including delivery to the airport are included in their Golden Plan.

Since 1984, Golden Leaves helped tens of thousands of customers from both the UK and overseas to plan ahead and purchase a funeral plan.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

