Holograms centre stage at World Sports Tourism Congress in Catalonia

Futuristic holograms will take centre stage at a high-profile sports tourism congress in Lloret de Mar, Catalonia.



The first ever World Sports Tourism Congress, organised by World Tourism Organization (UNWTO and the Governing of Catalonia will be held in Lloret de Mar on November 25 and 26.

Among the innovations planned for the Congress are two holograms projected from booths to enable the participation of different sports and tourism speakers who will not be in Lloret de Mar in person. It will be the first event in Catalonia to use this advanced technology, presented at the Mobile World Congress 2021. Fibre-optics and 5G connectivity will make it possible to bring personalities from all over the world closer to the Congress remotely and in real time, through giant screens.

The Congress, which previously had to be postponed due to the pandemic, aims to showcase the role sports plays in tourism.

The Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The gradual resumption of the calendar of competitions and major sporting events is an important driver of the restart of tourism after the unprecedented shock of the pandemic. Sporting events can play a decisive role in the tourism development in destinations.”

