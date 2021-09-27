Greek Island of Crete hit by 6.5 magnitude earthquake

The Greek Island of Crete has been hit by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) the quake hit Crete at a depth of only 1.24 miles. Sadly, locals were hit by a series of earthquakes on Monday morning, September 27.

The first quake made its presence known at shortly after 9am local time. At the moment it is not yet known if anyone has been hurt.

Many Brits and other tourists have been heading off to Greece to enjoy a holiday in the sun. As reported by the EMSC the island was hit by a quake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale only minutes before the larger quake. After-shocks have also been reported.

Crete has reportedly been hit by four earthquakes in the space of only 45 minutes. The EMSC said that the biggest quake hit around 25km from the capital of Heraklion. Other people have suggested that it occurred closer to the city though.

The EMSC said that the quake hit only four miles from the village of Thrapsano.

Many people have taken to Twitter to share news of the earthquakes. One holidaymaker tweeted: “Just packing to fly home. Just experienced a very strong earth tremor/earthquake in Crete!!

“S*** me right up!! Other half in tears.

“The swimming pool’s not happy”.

Another Twitter user spoke of the earlier quake and said: “At only 10km depth, we REALLY FELT this one.”

