A FOREST FIRE has broken out in the Axarquia municipality of Frigiliana

A forest fire is reported to have broken out this afternoon, Monday, September 27, at around 6.30pm, in the Frigiliana area of Pago Piedras Blancas, as announced by Plan Infoca – the Forest Fire Fighting Service of Andalucia – on its official Twitter account.

It is believed that a team of 30 forest firefighters is involved in tackling this blaze in the Axarquia region of the Costa de Sol, with the assistance of an operations technician, an environmental agent, a fire engine, with ariel help from two LA-7 transport and firefighting helicopters, plus one heavy bomber KA-4 helicopter.

Firefighters from the Provincial Fire Consortium of the Provincial Council of Malaga are also at the location fighting the fire, along with teams from Nerja and Velez-Malaga.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you when more information is available, thank you.

