FIGHTING leukaemia with charity concert in Torremolinos for the first time for this particular good cause which helps children.

A Special charity festival is to be held at the Municipal Auditorium Príncipe de Asturias in Torremolinos on Saturday October 23 at 7pm to raise funds for Grupo Girasoles.

This charity which is based in Alhaurin de la Torre, exists to assist specialists to try to identify a cure for acute myeloid leukaemia in children.

This will be the association’s first event in Torremolinos with entry to the festival costing €10, the proceeds of which will passed in full to the charity.

Iluminada Regateiro on behalf of Grupo Girasoles thanked the mayor and the people of Torremolinos for their collaboration and hosting of this event and said this is “a festival made by children and made for children.

“We are very excited to present it for the first time here in Torremolinos, where we want this festival to become a classic. We encourage all the residents of Torremolinos to attend, and soon we will inform about the points to be able to obtain the tickets.”

Among the participants in the gala, there will be performances from a number of local musicians, singers and dancers.

