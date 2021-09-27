Experts to tackle global tax avoidance and evasion

Experts, with EU backing, are meeting to tackle global tax avoidance and evasion.

The online event, which begins today, will bring together academics, policy-makers and stakeholders, to both assess the magnitude of global tax avoidance and tax evasion, and find ways to address it.

The topic is particularly important as the EU recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Ursula von der Leyen said “Asking big companies to pay the right amount of tax is not only a question of public finances, but above all a question of basic fairness.”

Experts will discuss how to shed further light on unfair global tax practices and to inform policy makers with science-based evidence.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, who will attend the conference on Spetember 27, said: “To fight tax avoidance and evasion we need relevant and usable data, maximum transparency and top-level expertise to inform our policy-making. This conference will contribute to that by bringing together some of the brightest minds in Europe and beyond.”

