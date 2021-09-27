EU earmarks €95 million to boost access to Covid tests

The EU Commission has awarded grants to 20 Member States totalling €95 million to purchase Covid-19 diagnostic tests to facilitate the delivery of the EU Digital Covid Certificate.



The grants, financed through its Emergency Support Instrument, are designed to allow Member States to provide tests, especially to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “The EU Digital Covid Certificate allowed Europeans to resume safe travelling over the summer and has become a symbol of an open and safe Europe.

“Whilst vaccination is key and our strongest asset to put an end to the pandemic, fast and accurate testing remains important to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

“The 20 million rapid tests we purchased for Member States earlier this year and today’s announcements of additional funds prove that we stand firm on our commitment to ensure that citizens have access to tests and that our digital certificates are available for everyone, in particular those who cannot get vaccinated,” she added on September 27.

The support, channelled through the national authorities, will cater for the various needs in the different Member States.

