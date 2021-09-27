Employees wanted

Linda Hall
BENIDORM HOTELS: Short-staffed as pandemic ends Photo credit: Diego Delso

COSTA BLANCA hotels are short-staffed.

As the sector begins its slow recovery, hoteliers cannot cover vacancies.

Tourist industry sources quoted in the Spanish media described the situation as “dramatic”  but also inexplicable.  By late August the Valencian Community had 429,000 registered unemployed, 173,873 of them in Alicante province.

Many potential hotel workers had found other jobs during the period when the pandemic had closed so many hotels, the same sources suggested.

Others from outside the region who were on ERTE furlough or living on their savings could have left the province, rather than pay high rents in tourist areas, they added.

There was also the possibility put forward by Herick Campos, the Generalitat’s Tourism director general, that fewer people now want to work in hotels, owing to poor work conditions, long hours and low salaries.


