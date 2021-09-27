Elias Bendodo expects Andalucia’s Covid incidence rate to drop below 50

ELIAS BENDODO has said that he expects Andalucia’s Covid incidence rate to drop below 50 in the coming days



Elias Bendodo, the councillor of the Presidency of the Board, during a visit to Malaga today, Monday, September 27, expressed his confidence that the region will be able to reach an incidence of 50 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the coming days, “either in the community as a whole, or by health districts”, since “the trend is down”.

His comments came while visiting the old Forman building in the capital, which is in line to be adapted as the new headquarters of the Andalucian 112 emergency service, where he told journalists that Andalucia “wants to start the path towards normality”.

As of today, the incidence rate reportedly stands at 57, having approached 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at the start of summer, and the goal is to reach 50 because from that level the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that you can “go to work” in a progressive return to normality.

There are currently 368 Covid patients in hospitals in Andalucia, compared to nearly 5,000 last spring, which Bendodo said he sees as “the perfect example that the vaccine works”, adding that the path to normality must be walked progressively, because, “the last steps always have to be lowered one by one, or you can stumble”.

As a result, Bendodo explained that tomorrow’s committee of experts will decide on any change in the restrictions, something that has had an impact on Andalucia, and has “demonstrated in these 21 months of the pandemic that the best way to face it is with responsibility and prudence”, without giving “jumps”.

He also stated, regarding the return to face-to-face visits in health centres, that the return to normality that should begin to occur “includes primary care”, so if Andalucia begins to move on the path of normality in the next few days, “it has to be in all areas of life”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

