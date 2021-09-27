Economy in Spain improving

THE Euro Weekly News asked its readers whether they thought the economy in Spain was improving following the pandemic after it emerged that exports from the country had increased by 20 per cent.

In total, 100 per cent of readers said they thought that the economy is Spain is improving and that businesses were starting to look busier again after many were forced to close during pandemic restrictions last year.

Spain´s government has since being trying to reinvigorate the economy and it has emerged that exports from the country grew by 21.7 per cent in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Exports reached €179.529 billion, while imports also rose by 20.1 per cent to €186.524 billion.

In July, Spanish exports increased by 13.6 percent over the same month in 2020, reaching €26.568 billion, a record high for the month of July. Imports rose by 18.9 per cent year-on-year to €28.165 billion.

Of the main trading partners, the increases in sales to Italy, France and Portugal stand out.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the rate of change remains positive, with exports up 5.1 per cent compared to July 2019.

The increase in exports in Spain in July even outstripped the UK´s increase at 7.7 per cent, as well as Germany at 12.4 per cent and France´s at 8.5 per cent.

The main positive contributions to the annual rate of change in exports came from energy, non-chemical semi-manufactures, chemicals and food drink and tobacco products.

