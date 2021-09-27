Dance until dawn

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Dance until dawn
FEWER RESTRICTIONS: Discos open until 5am, Ximo Puig announced recently Photo credit: GVA.es

AS expected, the Generalitat lifted more anti-Covid restrictions on Monday this week.

The Valencian Community’s nightlife venues can remain open until 5am, Generalitat president Ximo Puig announced.

Puig also revealed that talks will begin with the nightlife and festival sector regarding the possible introduction of Covid passports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Interior capacity for pubs and discos increases to 75 per cent, with 10 per table and drinking at the bar while seated.

Dancing is permitted but only in designated spaces with mask-wearing still required.

Cafes, bars and restaurants may return to their original opening times with interior seating increased to 75 per cent,  10 to a table and use of the bar while seated.


Restrictions have been lifted in shops as well as cinemas, auditoriums, museums and libraries.

Capacity restrictions are eliminated at large-scale sports events, although a 40 per cent limit will apply to professional stadiums and 60 per cent for sports installations.

Social distancing will be required when sitting in the same row or a 1.5-metre separation without seating.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here