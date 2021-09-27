Dance until dawn

AS expected, the Generalitat lifted more anti-Covid restrictions on Monday this week.

The Valencian Community’s nightlife venues can remain open until 5am, Generalitat president Ximo Puig announced.

Puig also revealed that talks will begin with the nightlife and festival sector regarding the possible introduction of Covid passports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Interior capacity for pubs and discos increases to 75 per cent, with 10 per table and drinking at the bar while seated.

Dancing is permitted but only in designated spaces with mask-wearing still required.

Cafes, bars and restaurants may return to their original opening times with interior seating increased to 75 per cent, 10 to a table and use of the bar while seated.

Restrictions have been lifted in shops as well as cinemas, auditoriums, museums and libraries.

Capacity restrictions are eliminated at large-scale sports events, although a 40 per cent limit will apply to professional stadiums and 60 per cent for sports installations.

Social distancing will be required when sitting in the same row or a 1.5-metre separation without seating.