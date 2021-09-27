CHARITY walk in the mountains of Istan so keep fit and do good to help others as funds raised will go towards the End Polio Now fund and to local charities for victims of Covid-19.

The Marbella Guadalmina Rotary Club arranges an annual charity walk and this year it will take place on Saturday October 23 starting and finishing at the Restaurant Raices, Calle del Calvario 50 situated in the Sports Complex above the village of Istan.

There are three options depending upon your level of fitness, the first starts at 10am and covers 21 kilometres which should take between five to six hours.

The second course which starts at 11am covers 10 kilometres and the third and shortest, the RCMG Anniversary Walk of 5 kilometres starts at noon.

Entry costs €15 per person and if you want to bring your dog, that is perfectly acceptable, provided that it is kept on a lead and the entry fee for your four-legged companion is also €15.

Istan offers some of the purest drinking water in the area and you can collect it from the source, perhaps by purchasing a Rotary water bottle costing just €5.

Sponsorship is welcome and there is even a prize for person for the person who collects the largest sponsored amount.

If you are feeling peckish after the walk, you can stop at the Restaurant Raices for lunch at your additional cost but a reservation needs to be made when you register your participation in the walk (this is compulsory) no later than October 22 by emailing [email protected] and don’t forget to dress appropriately for the day.

