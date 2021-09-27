Chaos across Norway after virus restrictions suddenly lifted. The Norwegian government surprised many people by dropping coronavirus measures practically without warning.

Sadly, after the coronavirus safety measures were dropped in Norway police saw dozens of brawls break out over the weekend. Other disturbances were also seen.

The government announced on Friday that coronavirus restrictions would be lifted. This left millions of people in shock. Many though got ready to party the night away after restrictions were lifted from 4 pm on Saturday, September 25.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said: “It has been 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime,”

“Now the time has come to return to a normal daily life.”

Chaos was seen in many cities though as fights broke out on Saturday night. According to one report, a man was even spotted carrying a machete on a bus.

Rune Hekkelstrand, police spokesman explained how police officers were left with a “significantly greater workload” on Saturday.

The chaos across Norway has been blamed on how the government quickly lifted the restrictions. Many people feel they were not left with time to plan.

Johan Hoeeg Haanes, a nightclub manager in Oslo told VG: “That’s exactly what I predicted would happen,”

“It was a life-threatening situation in the city because they (government) didn’t give us at least a few days advance notice. This was a dangerous situation, as police said all places were packed.”

The decision to drop the restrictions in Norway has been backed by health experts in the country. Solberg told VG: “We shall not have strict measures unless they are professionally justified,”

“People must be allowed to live as they wish.”

The government still want people to get vaccinated and Solberg said: “Even though everyday life is now back to normal for most people, the pandemic is not over,”

“People will still get sick and, therefore, it is important that everyone gets vaccinated.”

