Brexit “chicks coming home” to roost, says Sadiq Khan

Brexit fallout has come to home to roost said the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, “You can’t spend five years slagging off the EU and slagging off EU citizens, and then expect them to come back and bail us out.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the current supply chain crisis in Brexit is “chicks coming home” to roost.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference, Khan said: “What you are seeing over the course of the last few days and weeks with the crisis of labour in the haulage industry is something we are seeing in other sectors of our economy,”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“From haulage to hospitality, from culture to construction, I’m afraid you are seeing the chicks coming home in relation to the Government’s policy in relation to a hard Brexit.

“You are seeing the chicks coming home in relation to the lack of investment in labour and skills in London and around the country. And you are seeing, I’m afraid, a knee-jerk reaction by the Government, with these 5,000 visas being offered to EU drivers to come back and help us.

“You can’t spend five years slagging off the EU and slagging off EU citizens, and then expect them to come back and bail us out,” he added on September 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.