R. Kelly has been found guilty by a jury in his sex-trafficking trial.

R, Kelly, the singer, best known for the 1996 hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” had pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case. The R&B superstar who has long been targeted by accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse was found guilty today, Monday, September 27, of racketeering in a high-profile sex-trafficking case, bringing to an end a trial that featured hours of graphic testimony from the singer’s accusers.

A total of eleven accusers, nine women- and two men- took the stand to describe sexual humiliation and violence, he now faces decades behind bars, possibly never leaving jail. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 54-year-old Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, an American law that bans interstate sex trafficking.

Prosecutors accused Kelly of using his fame and fortune to lure in victims with promises to help their musical careers. Several of his victims testified that they were underage when he sexually abused them. It took the jury two days to deliberate after closing arguments finished on Friday, September 24. The verdict comes 13 years after Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges after a trial in the state of Illinois. He is due to face sentencing on 4 May next year.



Read more:

Kelly, who has been in custody for much of the time since he was formally charged back in 2019, faced one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act.

In a closing argument that lasted two days, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes accused Kelly and his entourage of using tactics from “the predator playbook” to control his victims.

Kelly’s alleged tactics included confining victims in hotel rooms or his recording studio, managing when they could eat and use the bathroom, and forcing them to follow various “rules,” including demanding they call him “Daddy.”

“It is now time to hold the defendant responsible for the pain he inflicted on each of his victims,” Geddes said Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn. “It is now time for the defendant, Robert Kelly, to pay for his crimes. Convict him.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.