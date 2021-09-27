Boris Johnson to consider sending in the Army to drive fuel trucks after days of panic buying at the pumps.

According to reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to consider bringing in the army to deliver fuel. Fuel courts have seen days of panic buying, and many pumps have run dry.

On Sunday evening the fuel industry saw competition laws temporarily suspended to help with the crisis. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made the move to help out stations that were worst hit.

Panic buying has been that widespread that many reports say Boris Johnson will act today, Monday, September 27. It is expected the Johnson will investigate bringing in the army to drive fuel trucks.

It is thought at the moment that about 90 per cent of fuel courts are running low. Emergency vehicles and key workers could soon be hit by the fuel shortage. This could cause even more problems.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has already brought in 5000 temporary visas for HGV drivers to help get fuel moving again.

Mr Kwarteng has brought in the Downstream Oil Protocol. He said: ‘While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains.

‘This is why we will enact the protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised.’

Industry experts believe that the current supply issues have been caused by panic buying rather than a shortage of fuel.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson told the BBC that issues were due to: ‘panic buying, pure and simple’.

