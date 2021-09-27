SPANISH actor and rapper José Manuel Montilla known as ‘El Langui’ is arranging a benefit dinner in Marbella on Saturday October 2 to help six-year-old who has crystal bone disease.

The dinner which will be accompanied by live music will be held at the Bo Banus restaurant at 8pm and guests will be invited to choose from the A la Carte menu and money raised will be used to pay for physiotherapy treatment that the youngster Ian Fernández from San Pedro Alcantara needs to improve his quality of life.

The event is supported by the actor who says that this will be the first of a number of a number of similar activities in the future along with Playa Nini and the Marbella Council, representatives of which were present at the launch at the official announcement of the dinner.

Reservations at Bo Banus must be made in advance by calling 952 273 793 or by sending an email to [email protected].

Also committed to raising funds for this young man and other deserving cases is cultural association A mi no me digas que no se puede (Don’t tell me you can’t).

