BBC defends new drama about Jimmy Saville after backlash

The BBC has defended its upcoming drama about Jimmy Saville and lead actor, Steve Coogan, says he did not take the role lightly after a fierce social media backlash.

The license-funded BBC said it is “working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect, and the drama will also draw on extensive and wide-ranging research sources. It will examine the impact his appalling crimes had on his victims and the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm”.

The Reckoning, which social media users slammed as “an insult to victims” will go ahead despite the furore and the BBC’s role in promoting Savile throughout the 1970s and 1980s..

Executive Producer, ITV Studios, Jeff Pope said: “The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity.”

Steve Coogan added: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”

