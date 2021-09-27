Badolatosa in Sevilla applies to be declared a disaster zone after recent storm damage in the area.

Badolatosa City Council has approved the request for a declaration of a disaster zone after the hail and rain storm on September 1 caused severe material damage to rural roads, streets and homes, as well as the loss of approximately 80% of this season’s harvested olive production.

In the same municipal plenary session, held on Friday, September 24, a credit modification- funding allowance- was also approved to fix the damages that the same storm caused on the roofs of a local school and the roof of a care home, among other buildings and municipal facilities.

The Consistory reported in a statement, that now the evaluation of the damage from the storm has been qualified it will be sent to the central government in Moncloa, “in the confidence that it can resolve favourably and approve the said declaration.”

In order to have an evaluation of the damages as thorough as possible, a complete valuation report has been carried out, which collects the information provided by the technicians of the Osuna Regional Agrarian Office (OCA), that of the API technician of the two cooperatives locality (Olivarera del Genil and Olivarera San Plácido), as well as that carried out by municipal technicians, which details both the damage to infrastructures and the olive grove, with consequences on the local economy for both farmers and local services with who they work within the harvesting process.

