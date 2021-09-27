Babies as young as six-months-old could be vaccinated against Covid next year. Trials are underway.

New trials are underway with the Moderna vaccine. Experts hope that soon children from six months old will be approved for inoculation. If everything goes to plan by next year babies from six months old could be vaccinated against COVID.

The first step though is to prove that the Moderna vaccine is both effective in infants and safe.

Younger people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic. This is helping control the virus across the world. In Australia trials are being conducted on children under five years old.

Dr Paul Burton, the chief medical officer for Moderna told News Corp that vaccinating younger children would give peace of mind to parents who have children in childcare.

Dr Burton said: “At the moment, it’s been approved for use in adults and children aged over 12 and we’re certainly going down into, you know, infants, two-years-old,”

“I would think we’ll get those results, you know, shortly before the end of the year, maybe in the November time frame.”

In the US vaccine trials are being carried out on even younger children. These trials are vaccinating children from only six months old.

Dr Katherine Luzuriaga is one of the scientists involved in the US study. She said: “Getting kids back into schools full time …and protected as much as possible from getting infected, is really important,”

“We focus on the medical issues, certainly the risk of disease itself and long-term effects of COVID. However, what’s become apparent is that children have really suffered socially, emotionally and academically from not being able to go to school.”

“Until vaccines are authorised for use in elementary school-age children and more teenagers get vaccinated, we want to encourage parents and families to do everything possible to protect their children as they go back to school.”

