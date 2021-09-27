As supply chain fails, UK launches bold new strategy to fuel space sector

The supply chain is creaking but the government has decided to launch a “bold new strategy to fuel the UK’s world-class space sector”.

The announcement comes as the government weighs up whether to deploy the army to keep fuel from running out and to stem panic buying, while supermarkets have been warning of empty shelves for months.

Undeterred, the government has laid out “new plans to strengthen the UK as a world class space nation by firing up its multibillion-pound space industry” as set out in a National Space Strategy revealed on September 27.

Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman said: “As we enter an exciting new space age, we have bold ambitions for the UK to be at the vanguard of this industry in our role as a science superpower – whether it’s launching the first satellite from British soil, or leading major international space missions to help combat climate change.

“Today’s National Space Strategy sets out our vision for ensuring that our thriving space sector lifts off for the long term. It will put rocket boosters under the UK’s most innovative space businesses, ensuring they can unlock private capital and benefit our home-grown space expertise,” he added.

Meanwhile, Environment Secretary George Eustice has called on motorists to stop “panic-buying” petrol and to act normal.

