Angela Rayner doubles down on Tories scum comments

But a colleague alleges Labour Deputy leader Angela Rayner may have been drinking when she called Boris Johnson and Tories scum.

“We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile… banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian… piece of scum,” Rayner told a fringe meeting at the Labour Party Confernce on Saturday, September 25.

She is refusing to issue an apology and has insisted that prime Minister Boris Johnson apologise first for remarks he has made in the past.

However her colleague Emily Thornberry, shadow international trade secretary, said: “What she was doing at a fringe meeting – where there may have been drink partaken… People just need to know the atmosphere, it was not a sitting around, considered debate.”

Speaking to the BBC she added: “She probably shouldn’t have said scum, but the rest of it – of course.”

Rayner remains defiant tweeting: “People seem to be far more concerned with my choice of language than the fact that @BorisJohnson has made comments that are racist, homophobic and sexist.

“I’m very happy to sit down with Boris. If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I’ll be very happy to apologise to him,” she added.

