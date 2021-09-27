SAN FULGENCIO town hall’s municipal offices have returned to their usual location in Plaza Constitucion.

For more than two years, these had to move to Calle Trafalgar for repairs and the alterations needed to comply with accessibility regulations, explained San Fulgencio mayor Jose Sampere.

Rehabilitation has cost €453,020, of which €108,829 was spent on repairing and waterproofing the roof,” Sampere explained.

Installing a lift as well as ramps both inside and outside the building now ensure that the building has no architectural barriers to hinder those with limited mobility.

Toilets on the ground floor have also been adapted, making them accessible to all members of public.