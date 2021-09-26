Woman reveals she puts coffee in her cereal leaving people torn as to whether it is genius or disgusting.

Most Brits like to start their day with good cup of coffee and a decent breakfast. Many choose cereal to kickstart their day, but one TikTok star has come up with a unique idea.

TikTok user Elizabeth Marasco, has left her audience torn over whether her breakfast idea is genius or just disgusting. Elizabeth took to TikTok to share a video which showed her having her morning breakfast cereal with a difference.

Elizabeth can be spotted in the video which went viral wearing her dressing gown while she prepares breakfast. Most people settle for a cup of coffee and a bowl of cereal but Elizabeth goes one step further. Before she adds milk to her cereal she throws in a cup of coffee.

Some viewers labelled her hack as “genius”, but others just simply said “Nooooo” to the idea.

One person in favour of the idea said: “I will be doing this.”

Another fan of the idea said: “Wait…that’s a good idea.”

One person even seemed excited to try the idea and commented: “I’m so excited to try this, THANKS.”

Many people thought the idea was less than genius though. One person said: “Nah you losing me.”

Another responded and said: “Mixed feelings about this.”

One person completely disagreed with the idea and just said: “Nooooo.”

