Trial begins over Almeria man accused of murder

A MAN in Almeria accused of the murder of his partner is facing 23 years in prison.

A trial into the murder, which took place in 2018, is set to take place on Wednesday, September 29 in Almeria.

The Provincial Court of Almeria will hear the case against KK for allegedly murdering his partner, AB, whose lifeless body was later found in a rubbish dump in Gador.

The defendant was allegedly at home with his partner in Almeria when the two began arguing.

The woman reportedly told him that “she was going to end her relationship with him,” and as “last act of revenge,” he allegedly wound a cord around her neck and strangled her.

The woman´s lifeless body was found two days later by an operator at a rubbish dump.

On September 29 of that year, the suspect went with the victim’s mother to the Guardia Civil to report her disappearance, however after the victim´s body was found, police began to investigate him.

The man was later arrested by police at a Madrid airport as he reportedly tried to flee the country.

The police said the suspect´s relationship with his partner had been controlling.

Police said: “She was very isolated, did not speak Spanish, had no friendships and he controlled all the relationships she had.”

The man now faces 23 years in prison accused of his partner´s murder at an Almeria court.

