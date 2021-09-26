Three people including a police officer treated for smoke inhalation after Alicante blaze

Three people including a police officer treated for smoke inhalation after an Alicante blaze. The shocking blaze caused the building to be evacuated.

Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out a house in the town of Callosa de Segura in Spain’s Alicante. Sadly, a local police officer who was helping extinguish the fire and evacuate the building also suffered from smoke inhalation.

The fire began on Sunday, September 26 in the early hours of the morning. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building at around 9 am. According to the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium the fire broke out at a property located at number nine, Calle José Canales Cascales.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to reports the fire originated from a mattress which was located in the main bedroom of the house. Due to the blaze firefighters had to evacuate the building to ensure everyone’s safety.

Two people who lived in the house and one local police officer were treated for smoke inhalation by the medical services.

The blaze was brought under control by 10 firefighters from the Orihuela and Almoradí fire stations who rushed to the scene of the fire. They were helped by a command and headquarters unit, one sergeant, two corporals and three heavy urban pumps.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.