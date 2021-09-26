Thief caught red-handed with trapped arm in Malaga

Thief caught red-handed with trapped arm in Spain’s Malaga

In a bizarre turn of events a woman from Ronda was discovered with her arm trapped in a parking metre, that she had allegedly been trying to steal from.

Officers from the National police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in Malaga’s Ronda. The woman is of Spanish nationality and was caught red-handed by the officers.

The bizarre events happened during the early hours of Friday, September 24, at around 03.45. A local person alerted the authorities on 091 that they had heard a woman calling for help from inside a car park. It turns out that the woman had become trapped at the public car park located on Comandante Salvador Carrasco street.

Police officers sped to the scene of the incident and arrived to find the woman stood next to a parking metre. She had trapped her arm inside the machine as she had allegedly attempted to steal from it.

According to the police, when questioned by officers the woman came clean and admitted that she had wanted to take some coins from the machine.

After some time, the woman was able to free her arm from the parking metre. She still had scissors in her hand which she had used for the attempted theft.

The woman had already been arrested in the last month. She had been arrested twice for crimes against property. She has now been arrested for her alleged involvement in the parking metre attempted theft.

