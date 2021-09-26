Strictly’s Tom Fletcher and his dance partner test positive for Covid

STRICTLY’S Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden have both tested positive for Covid and have been put into isolation



The new series of Strictly has been hit with another crisis as Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner, Amy Dowden have both been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 today, Sunday, September 26.

Both are currently isolating for the mandatory ten days, and will miss next week’s show as a result, with the 36-year-old McFly star only allowed to go back on the show if he can test negative in time for the following week.

It is as yet unknown if Tom is double-vaccinated or not, but it is known that Amy is fully jabbed because she suffers from Crohn’s Disease and had publicly acknowledged this.

He was due to appear on stage tonight with McFly at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, with a message being posted on the McFly Music official Twitter account informing fans, “Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won’t be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow. He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight”

Another of the celebrities had only just come back from isolation having tested positive two weeks ago, making it back just in time for quick rehearsals for last night’s first live show.

This latest news could plunge the BBC series into further jeopardy following the recent revelations surrounding three of the pro dancers refusing to get vaccinated, and it is believed, though not confirmed, that their celebrity partners had no idea of this situation, which has reportedly caused a lot of consternation between the celebs and show bosses.

A spokesman for the BBC told The Sun, “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week”.