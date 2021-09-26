Spanish military accuses Ministry Defense of hiding info on the death of a cadet

Spanish military accuses Ministry Defense of hiding info on the death of a cadet
Spanish military accuses the Ministry Defense of hiding info on the death of a 22-year-old cadet.

The Unified Association of the Spanish Military (AUME) have accused the Ministry of Defence of denying them information surrounding various events. This includes the death this summer of a 22-year-old cadet at the Zaragoza Military Academy. Sadly, the cadet is reported to have died due to heat stroke.

The AUME have claimed that the Ministry of Defence has rejected requests for information regarding events which are important to the military. The AUME have requested that information is either communicated directly or made available to all military personnel and the professional associations who look after the rights of the people in the military.

The AUME said: “Silencing the professional associations and withholding information from military men and women constitutes the ministry’s choice of a perverse path, which could lead to situations of obscurantism already experienced in the past under a dictatorial regime.”

Earlier this month the AUME demanded that an investigation was started into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death. The Association also announced that they are prepared to take legal action to ensure that the death is investigated thoroughly. They also want information from any investigation to be made available to the cadet’s family.

The association also believe that information regarding any investigation needs to be supplied to other possible victims and all members of the army.


