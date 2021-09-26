Sohail castle in Fuengirola to hold IV Gastronomic Tasting on Saturday, October 2

SOHAIL CASTLE in Fuengirola will be the location for the IV Gastronomic Tasting on Saturday, October 2



Rocio Rodriguez, the Councilor for Social Welfare and Families, accompanied by Paula Casas, the president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) for Fuengirola and Mijas, has announced that the IV Gastronomic Tasting, will be held in the Sohail castle in Fuengirola, on Saturday, October 2.

As highlighted by the Councillor, “Fuengirola Town Council always collaborates with the associative fabric of our town, and in this case, how could it be otherwise, we give up the use of the wonderful Sohail castle enclave for this charitable act to be held”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Inviting all Fuengiroleños to attend, he stressed, “Let’s do our bit so that AECC can continue developing the important work it does in our town”.

Starting at 1.30pm, this event will feature the contribution of more than 70 restaurants and bars in Fuengirola, as well as live music and children’s activities. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased either at the Sohail castle itself on the day of the event, or through the following link: https://entradium.com/es/events/iv-degustacion-gastronomica.

This wonderful gastronomic tasting is a charity event, with everything at very affordable prices, supplied by the main restaurants, wineries, and bars of Fuengirola, as well as some from other surrounding municipalities, and is also accompanied by live musical performances.

Paula Casas on behalf of AECC, thanked Fuengirola Town Council for their collaboration once again, along with the more than 70 participating establishments from all over the Costa del Sol. She also thanked in advance, the volunteers who will participate in this solidarity day in the Sohail castle, and explained that the proceeds obtained will be used to continue with the work they have been developing in the town.

On a final note, Ms Casas took the opportunity to point out that due to the current health restrictions, and to comply with security measures, capacity will be limited to only 500 people, as reported by laopiniondelalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.