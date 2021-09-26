Ship with a history

PASCUAL FLORES: Returns to Torrevieja after a 9,260-kilometre journey Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

THE Pascual Flores, a three-masted schooner with historic links to Torrevieja, is back in Spain.

After restoration by the Fundacion Nao Victoria in 2020, the Pascual Flores set off last July on a journey of 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 kilometres) to visit different ports in Spain, France and Germany.

During this time 12,000 visitors have toured the schooner, a floating ambassador for Torrevieja that promotes the town and is also a classic example of the Mediterranean’s former sailing ships.

Built in Torrevieja in 1917, it once took local salt to Mediterranean ports as well as North and West Africa and was acquired by Torrevieja town hall in 1999.

The Pascual Flores is currently in La Coruña (Galicia) and is expected to reach Torrevieja next month.

The boat will first sail to Castellon for the Festival Maritimo Escala which will be held between October 8 and 12.


On October 13 the Pascual Flores sets sail again, this time on a day-long journey with paying passengers aboard, to Cartagena covering 180 nautical miles (290 kilometres) before returning next day to Torrevieja.

