Prince William and Kate Middleton share their big news hours before Harry and Meghan step out.

By
Ron Howells
-
0
PRINCE William has shared a trailer for his new documentary on the environment just hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were due to step out for a worldwide event.

William retweeted a post on their joint Kensington Palace Twitter account of the trailer for his new BBC show The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet. The Duke of Cambridge speaks of his global competition to find solutions to climate change in the five-part series.

“This is a moment for hope, not fear. It’s for this very reason that I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious environmental prize in history. A decade of action to repair our planet,” said the Prince, speaking in a short trailer from the documentary.

William’s post comes hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to take part in an event urging world leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid pandemic. Harry and Meghan are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s Central Park and around the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex advocated for COVID-19 vaccine access to be treated “as a basic human right,” as the event was broadcast live from New York’s Central Park. “The way you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive,” Prince Harry said to cheers from the thousands-strong crowd.


NGO Global Citizen wants 1 billion trees planted, 2 billion vaccines delivered to the poorest countries and meals for 41 million people on the brink of starvation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed performances by singer Alessia Cara and pop veteran Cyndi Lauper with a rendition of her Girls Just Want to Have Fun dedicated to Afghan women.

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

Ron Howells
