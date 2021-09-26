News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Linda Hall
News in Brief - Costa de Almeria
NO CHARGE: Drivers of electric vehicles do not have to pay to use Roquetas town hall’s charging stations Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

Free charges ROQUETAS three free charging stations for electric vehicles were used approximately 1,200 times by 300 drivers between May and the end of August, half of whom were from outside the province.  These encouraging figures demonstrated that the public was increasingly choosing sustainable, environmentally-friendly transport, said Roquetas town hall. 

Major gripes ENERGY companies, mobile phones and bank commissions are Almeria province residents’ biggest bugbears, the UCA consumers’ association revealed. There were fewer complaints about mortgages and house purchase contracts, while restricted mobility during the pandemic reduced problems for the travel sector although UCA predicted that these would gradually increase.  

Fine threat HUERCAL-OVERA’S Policia Local force has launched a campaign against fly-tipping and officers have already written out the first fines for residents who persist in dumping unwanted rubbish of any type on public or privately-owned and.  Fines range from €700 for minor transgressions to €3,000 for a serious offence.

Jobs safe SPAIN’S postal service, Correos, announced that it will not dismiss staff currently assigned to logistics and hand-sorting at its Almeria City mail handling centre.  Once all of the province’s logistics processes have been moved to Granada, the Almeria employees will carry out other duties at different local offices.

Recycle plan THE Green Week campaign is planting a tree for every kilo of small electrical goods handed in for recycling. Currently in Almeria City for the fourth consecutive year, the Ecolec Foundation has installed a container and collection point for unwanted items in Plaza del Educador until September 30.

Fix needed MIGUEL ANGEL CASTELLON, an MP for Almeria in the central parliament in Madrid, intends to call on the government to carry out comprehensive repairs to the A-7 in the Levante area. The surface on the Nijar-Huercal-Overa section is badly deteriorated and inadequate for a motorway, the MP argued.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

