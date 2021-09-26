A PRIVATE event has raised €3,500 for the San Jose Obrero Care Children’s Home and Orphanage near Elche.

“Amazing! No other word can describe the success of our first fundraiser,” declared Paul Eburne.

Almost 150 people went to Casa Balsamora, a private residence, to listen and sing along to the Green Dog Band and play music bingo with Ian Durran before sampling a fantastic meal that included a delicious Banoffee Pie dessert, home-made by Jacqui Morris.

This was all shopped-for, prepared, cooked and served by a committee of the friends who describe themselves as the New Kids on the Block and whose mission is to support San Jose Obrero Care Children’s Home and Orphanage.

“The atmosphere was electric, everyone enjoying the amazing event which raised €3,500 for the home,” Paul told the Euro Weekly News.

The home’s director Vicente Martinez Agullo had explained earlier that money was needed for desks, chairs and drawer units from Ikea as well as computers and printers.

The cash will also be used for Primark vouchers for towels, clothing, shoes and bags, all essential for the wellbeing and education of the resident children.

Marie Gooch, who heads the committee, thanked Isidoro and Juan Luis from Cortado (San Javier), Paul from Baxter Solutions and David Davies from Tarnwell in the UK for their very kind sponsorship.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends and neighbours who supported us, many having offered to help on the night and in the future. Also, the many who couldn’t attend but donated money,” Marie said.