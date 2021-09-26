Maskless pregnant Covid denier heads to hospital with lawyer in tow in Spain’s Valencia.

Shockingly the woman decided to turn up at the hospital ready to give birth accompanied by her lawyer. The woman did not want to wear a mask and she did not want to undergo a PCR test either.

Staff at the Hospital La Fe in Valencia had to don PPE equipment and activate the anti-Covid protocols. The woman was isolated and treated as if she had Covid, due to the fact that she would not be tested or wear a mask.

Hospital staff had to treat the woman as if she had Covid and attend to her wearing full PPE. The case was a delicate one. As reported by Las Provincias, the woman was a COVID denier and she did not want to wear a mask or be tested.

According to reports the woman turned up in the capital of Turia with her lawyer, ready to give birth. She denied all the Health protocols put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The woman was isolated in a hospital room to avoid potentially passing the coronavirus onto other people.

The woman successfully gave birth at the hospital in a delivery room but she has now denounced the hospital. The woman claims that the hospital treated her in a degrading manner.

The hospital and the staff were forced to protect themselves as she did not believe that the coronavirus exists.

