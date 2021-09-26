Malaga town hall expects its energy bill to soar by two million euros. The ongoing electricity price increases are hitting both individuals and town halls across Spain.

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano recently said on Twitter that the electricity bill could increase. The council expect to see their electricity bill increase by 600,000 euros.

Urbano is Vice-president of the FEMP (Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces). Speaking to MalagaHoy, Urbano has said that thousands of town councils across Spain will be affected by increasing electricity bills too. The council’s contracts are linked to the prices of electricity on the market.

Both Estepona and Malaga expect their bills to rise. Each year the Malaga council and their autonomous bodies normally pay around 10 million euros.

Malaga now expect their electricity bill to reach a staggering 12 million euros in 2022. “All this taking into account that half of the electricity goes through the regulated tariff and the other half through the free market, via FEMP agreements”.

García has said that for Estepona “these 600,000 euros will eat into the surplus, which means that there may be planned investments that cannot be made, in addition to the fact that we will not be able to undertake the accelerated debt repayment that we have been doing”.

It is expected that the bill for Estepona will rise from 1.8 million euros which was paid between June 2020 in June 2021, to a staggering 2.4 million euros for 2022.

