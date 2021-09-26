Malaga restaurants win 11 food awards

MALAGA restaurants have been among the winners at a food awards ceremony.

In total, 11 awards were given to Malaga restaurants by the Kilometro Cero Gastronomic Club.

More than 200 club members voted on the best restaurants, producers and food businesses, with chef Adolfo Jaime, businessman Jaime Martinez de Ubago and chef Saturnino Bezos all winning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the other categories, club members voted for their favourites among producers who presented their products and restaurants or who took part in the club´s events in 2021.

In the category of gourmet restaurants the winning restaurant was Kaleja, by chef Dani Carnero. In market cuisine and locally produced restaurants, Beluga w, as chosen, with chef Diego Rene Lopez Andujar and head chef Andrea Martos in charge. In traditional cuisine, the prize went to Asador Puerta de Malaga.

The award for best fish cuisine restaurant went to Parador Playa in Benalmadena, and the prize for product, tradition and innovation went to chef Fran Muñoz.

In the category of international cuisine, the winner was Kosei Ramen in Malaga, the informal Japanese restaurant by Kosei Takakura. In the category of tapas and bistro restaurants, the Taberna Uvedoble by Mr Orellana won the award.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.