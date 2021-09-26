Malaga capital celebrates Car Free Day on Sunday, September 26.

Malaga, capital of the Province of Málaga, celebrates Car Free Day today, within the framework of the European Mobility Week. Between 07:30 am and 20:30 pm the Alameda Principal and the Paseo del Parque will remain closed to road traffic, only allowing passage through these routes of public transport and bicycles.

Vehicular traffic will be allowed from Córdoba street to Puerta del Mar Street, through the Alameda Principal, keeping private vehicles to the Alameda Principal prohibited.

The recommended route for vehicles coming from the eastern area and heading towards the Victoria area is the Paseo de Reding – Alcazaba Tunnel and those heading towards the western area of ​​the city have the Paseo de Reding as a recommended route Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso-Paseo de Los Curas-Manuel Agustín Heredia avenue.

Likewise, the recommended route for vehicles coming from the west and wanting to access the Victoria area will be Manuel Agustín Heredia avenue-Cortina del Muelle-Cervantes avenue-Túnel de la Alcazaba.

Access to the historic centre for authorised vehicles will not be affected at any time, said the City Council in a statement.

Recommendations are to circulate around the A-7 for passage through the city and to follow the directions of the Local Police.

Car Free Day coincides with the objective of the campaign to encourage European local authorities to introduce and promote sustainable transport measures and invite their citizens to use alternatives to car use.

It started in the year 2000 as a European initiative and served as an opportunity for cities to show how they care about environmental issues.

