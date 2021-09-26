Life-saving new technology at Almeria’s Torrecardenas Hospital

Life-saving new technology is being used at Almeria’s Torrecardenas Hospital.

The first prostate biopsy guided by Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Transrectal Ultrasound has been performed at the Torrecardenas University Hospital. The technology is being used to diagnose prostate cancer.

According to the experts this new type of prostate biopsy means that more prostate cancers will be diagnosed. According to doctors José Luis Soler and José Miguel Molina the technology will allow the diagnosis of “30 percent more aggressive cancers, which would have gone undetected by the classic biopsy, the transrectal biopsy guided by ultrasound.”

Manuel Vida, the managing director of the Torrecardenas Hospital explained how important this new technology is for the department and for patients. Vida said the Urology department: “is taking a significant step forward in improving the quality of care”.

He added: “We continue with our commitment to improve day by day in everything, whose greatest beneficiaries are our patients and, therefore, the entire population of Almeria.”

José Ignacio Abad explained that the new technology: “is revolutionising the diagnosis of prostate cancer by detecting suspicious areas of cancer in this area”.

“In the procedure, the patient is offered a prostate biopsy guided by MRI and transrectal ultrasound image fusion, and samples are taken from the suspicious areas.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common tumours found in men but with early diagnosis it has a high rate of survival.

