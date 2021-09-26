Everything 50 cents!

HELP Vega Baja are holding a “50 cent Friday” sale at 10am on October 1.

Everything in their Calle Lope de Vega shop in San Miguel will be offered at just 50 cents, announced HELP Vega Baja’s president Michele Masson.

“Hopefully this will raise some much-needed funds, so please come along, meet the team and get yourself some great bargains whilst supporting our charity. Everyone who buys something on the day will also enter a draw for a great raffle prize,”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The pandemic brought many restrictions but thanks to the determination of the committee, volunteers and the generosity of supporters, HELP Vega Baja has met the increased demand for support.

“All our support is free and the committee has had to think outside the box in order to support people in the best way possible,” Michele said.

A new Welfare Room, thanks to Chris at BBKC, will enable HELP to speak freely in a quiet environment with people who may be going through some very difficult times.

“We would like to also thank Sir Roy Molyneaux from the Bridge Golf Society and the Celts Club de Golf whose donations enabled us to purchase building materials and furniture,” Michele added.

For more information about HELP Vega Baja or to volunteer, email [email protected] or contact the charity on 966 723 733.