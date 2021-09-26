EU seeks new leader as Angela Merkel’s reign ends

EU seeks new leader as Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign ends.

The results of the German elections are expected today, Sunday, September 26. EU leaders are wondering who will take charge after Angela Merkel’s departure. Leaders across the European Union are wondering how the vacuum left by the Chancellor will be filled.

Merkel has reigned for 16 years. During this time has seen eight Italian Prime Ministers, four French Presidents and a total of three Spanish Prime Ministers.

Merkel has steered the EU through many different crises. This includes the ongoing coronavirus crisis. She has also steered the EU through the financial issues which occurred between 2008 and 2012.

Speaking to Euronews, former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said that Merkel’s greatest achievement was handling Syrian asylum seekers in 2015.

Commenting on Merkel’s career Juncker said: “Her main failure was the reluctance she showed during the Greek crisis, because due to her hesitation and reluctance we lost a lot of time. Greece could have been helped earlier.”

One of the main achievements in Merkel’s career has been keeping Europe united, for the most part, with the exception of Brexit. The leader is recognised for her ability to listen, her negotiation abilities and infinite patience.

Ignacio Molina, senior researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute told El Espanol: “She has supported the process of European integration. In very complicated times, she has been a certain anchor, a point of reference, and her overall balance is quite positive. But at the same time, unlike previous chancellors such as Helmut Kohl, she has always defended Germany’s interests, for example in the governance of the euro or in relations with Russia.”

